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Divgi Torqtransfer Systems standalone net profit rises 189.35% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
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Sales rise 84.85% to Rs 107.62 crore

Net profit of Divgi Torqtransfer Systems rose 189.35% to Rs 15.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 84.85% to Rs 107.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 58.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 92.41% to Rs 46.93 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 61.20% to Rs 352.89 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 218.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales107.6258.22 85 352.89218.92 61 OPM %20.1414.89 -19.8417.07 - PBDT27.7714.42 93 91.9958.19 58 PBT20.227.32 176 62.7533.01 90 NP15.485.35 189 46.9324.39 92

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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