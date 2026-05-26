Divgi Torqtransfer Systems standalone net profit rises 189.35% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 84.85% to Rs 107.62 crore

Net profit of Divgi Torqtransfer Systems rose 189.35% to Rs 15.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 84.85% to Rs 107.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 58.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 92.41% to Rs 46.93 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 61.20% to Rs 352.89 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 218.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.