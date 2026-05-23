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Divi's Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 13.44% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 23 2026 | 1:04 PM IST
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Sales rise 9.52% to Rs 2831.00 crore

Net profit of Divi's Laboratories rose 13.44% to Rs 751.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 662.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.52% to Rs 2831.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2585.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.21% to Rs 2568.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2191.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.82% to Rs 10560.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9360.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2831.002585.00 10 10560.009360.00 13 OPM %32.9934.27 -32.5931.71 - PBDT1083.00971.00 12 3925.003318.00 18 PBT963.00864.00 11 3462.002916.00 19 NP751.00662.00 13 2568.002191.00 17

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First Published: May 23 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

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