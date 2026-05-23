Divi's Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 13.44% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.52% to Rs 2831.00 crore

Net profit of Divi's Laboratories rose 13.44% to Rs 751.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 662.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.52% to Rs 2831.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2585.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.21% to Rs 2568.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2191.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.82% to Rs 10560.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9360.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.