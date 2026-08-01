Divi's Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 65.50% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 27.80% to Rs 3080.00 crore

Net profit of Divi's Laboratories rose 65.50% to Rs 902.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 545.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 27.80% to Rs 3080.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2410.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.3080.002410.0040.7530.251313.00845.001180.00733.00902.00545.00

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