Divine Hira Jewellers standalone net profit declines 66.06% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 18.51% to Rs 195.40 crore

Net profit of Divine Hira Jewellers declined 66.06% to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 18.51% to Rs 195.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 239.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.195.40239.770.921.611.363.721.253.700.942.77

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