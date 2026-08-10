Divine Hira Jewellers standalone net profit declines 66.06% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 18.51% to Rs 195.40 croreNet profit of Divine Hira Jewellers declined 66.06% to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 18.51% to Rs 195.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 239.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales195.40239.77 -19 OPM %0.921.61 -PBDT1.363.72 -63 PBT1.253.70 -66 NP0.942.77 -66
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