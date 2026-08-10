Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchFinancial FreedomMilk prices Increase in MaharashtraQ1 ResultsDhoot Transmission IPOAmarnath Yatra suspendedQuit India Movement AnniversaryOTT Releases
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Divine Hira Jewellers standalone net profit declines 66.06% in the June 2026 quarter

Divine Hira Jewellers standalone net profit declines 66.06% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 18.51% to Rs 195.40 crore

Net profit of Divine Hira Jewellers declined 66.06% to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 18.51% to Rs 195.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 239.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales195.40239.77 -19 OPM %0.921.61 -PBDT1.363.72 -63 PBT1.253.70 -66 NP0.942.77 -66

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Anmol India standalone net profit rises 4.90% in the June 2026 quarter

Kapil Raj Finance standalone net profit rises 550.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Par Drugs & Chemicals standalone net profit rises 41.44% in the June 2026 quarter

Vani Commercials standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the June 2026 quarter

RDB Infrastructure and Power standalone net profit rises 63.24% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Next Story