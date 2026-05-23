Divis Lab Q4 PAT climbs 13% YoY; recommends final dividend of Rs 30/share

Divis Laboratories reported a 13.4% YoY rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 751 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 662 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue from operations grew 9.52% YoY to Rs 2,831 crore in Q4 FY26 versus Rs 2,585 crore in Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 963 crore, up 11.46% YoY from Rs 864 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Total expenses rose 11.95% YoY to Rs 2,023 crore in Q4 FY26, with the cost of materials at Rs 1,214 crore (up 30.4% YoY) and employee benefit expenses at Rs 381 crore (up 8.86% YoY) during the period under review.

The company reported a forex gain of Rs 90 crore in Q4 FY26 as against a forex gains of Rs 10 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous year. On a full-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit rose 17.21% to Rs 2,568 crore on a 12.82% rise in revenue to Rs 10,560 crore in FY26 over FY25. The companys board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 30 per equity share of face value Rs 2 (1,500%) for FY26, subject to shareholder approval at the 36th AGM. The AGM will be held on 10 August 2026, with 24 July 2026 as the record date for dividend eligibility.