Divis Laboratories Ltd spurts 1.5%, up for five straight sessions

Divis Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 7296, up 1.5% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 6.81% in last one year as compared to a 4.17% fall in NIFTY and a 15.39% fall in the Nifty Pharma.

Divis Laboratories Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 7296, up 1.5% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.45% on the day, quoting at 24160.1. The Sensex is at 77455.4, up 0.52%. Divis Laboratories Ltd has added around 8.69% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Divis Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has added around 7.92% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25907.1, up 0.64% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.33 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.82 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 7265.5, up 1.25% on the day. Divis Laboratories Ltd is up 6.81% in last one year as compared to a 4.17% fall in NIFTY and a 15.39% fall in the Nifty Pharma index.