Divyashakti standalone net profit declines 77.89% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 46.25% to Rs 7.96 croreNet profit of Divyashakti declined 77.89% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 46.25% to Rs 7.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 14.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales7.9614.81 -46 OPM %7.5411.01 -PBDT0.731.77 -59 PBT0.191.16 -84 NP0.210.95 -78
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