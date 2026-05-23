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Divyashakti standalone net profit declines 82.98% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 23 2026 | 1:04 PM IST
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Sales decline 52.33% to Rs 8.71 crore

Net profit of Divyashakti declined 82.98% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 52.33% to Rs 8.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 58.66% to Rs 1.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 45.58% to Rs 34.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 63.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales8.7118.27 -52 34.7663.87 -46 OPM %-16.196.35 --1.522.30 - PBDT0.701.30 -46 3.655.81 -37 PBT0.160.70 -77 1.403.39 -59 NP0.080.47 -83 1.052.54 -59

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First Published: May 23 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

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