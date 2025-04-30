Dixon Tech inks JV pact with Inventec Corp for manufacturing PC products in India

Dixon Technologies (India) said that it has entered into a joint venture agreement with Inventec Corporation and Dixon IT Devices for governing the relationship of the company and Inventec in respect of operation and management of the JVC.

The joint venture company (JVC) will be engaged in the business of manufacturing of notebook pc products, desktop pc products including components and servers in India.

Dixon Technologies will hold 60% and Inventec Corporation will hold 40% of the total issued and paid up share capital of the JVC on a fully diluted basis.

"The arrangement is in line with the strategy of company to grow in this business segment and to achieve strategic goals and expansion of business, Dixon Tech said in a statement.

Dixon Technologies (India) transformed from being a manufacturer of electronic goods to a leading multi-product corporation with widespread activities. The company is primarily engaged in the manufacturing of electronics as its core business activity.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 47.48% to Rs 216.23 crore on a 9.37% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 10,453.68 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q2 FY25.

The scrip fell 1.62% to currently trade at Rs 16344 on the BSE.

