Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dixon Tech inks JV pact with Inventec Corp for manufacturing PC products in India

Dixon Tech inks JV pact with Inventec Corp for manufacturing PC products in India

Image
Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Dixon Technologies (India) said that it has entered into a joint venture agreement with Inventec Corporation and Dixon IT Devices for governing the relationship of the company and Inventec in respect of operation and management of the JVC.

The joint venture company (JVC) will be engaged in the business of manufacturing of notebook pc products, desktop pc products including components and servers in India.

Dixon Technologies will hold 60% and Inventec Corporation will hold 40% of the total issued and paid up share capital of the JVC on a fully diluted basis.

"The arrangement is in line with the strategy of company to grow in this business segment and to achieve strategic goals and expansion of business, Dixon Tech said in a statement.

Dixon Technologies (India) transformed from being a manufacturer of electronic goods to a leading multi-product corporation with widespread activities. The company is primarily engaged in the manufacturing of electronics as its core business activity.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 47.48% to Rs 216.23 crore on a 9.37% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 10,453.68 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q2 FY25.

Also Read

Paid EMIs but got no home? SC steps in to probe builder-bank scams in NCR

Will Vatican get its first K-Pop(e)? South Korean cardinal clears the air

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Maruti, Airtel, Power Grid keep Sensex, Nifty in green; Gold shines

Gurugram gasps for air as Bandhwari fire doused, but toxic fumes fill sky

In tech GCCs, gender pay gap jumps from 4% at entry to 16% at senior level

The scrip fell 1.62% to currently trade at Rs 16344 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Realty stocks climb ahead of major Q4 results, Akshaya Tritiya boost

Industrials shares fall

Shriram Finance Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Barometers trade flat amid volatility; pharma shares rally; VIX gains 1.98%

Nifty trades above 24,300 level; European mrkt opens higher

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 2:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story