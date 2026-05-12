Dixon Technologies (India) reported a 35.91% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 297.97 crore on a 2.12% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 10,510.51 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) tanked 35.81% YoY to Rs 369.76 crore during the quarter.

EBITDA rose 9% to Rs 493 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 454 crore in Q4 FY25. EBITDA margin improved to 4.7% in Q4 FY26 as against 4.4% in Q4 FY25.

In Q4 FY26, revenue from the Mobile & Other EMS Division stood at Rs 9,485 crore (up 4.21% YoY), while Home Appliances was at Rs 329 crore (up 8.94% YoY), and Consumer Electronics & Appliances (LED, TV & Refrigerator) stood at Rs 956 crore (up 1.16% YoY).