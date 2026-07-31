Dixon Technologies (India) consolidated net profit rises 194.89% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 21.13% to Rs 15547.66 croreNet profit of Dixon Technologies (India) rose 194.89% to Rs 663.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 224.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 21.13% to Rs 15547.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12835.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales15547.6612835.66 21 OPM %2.983.76 -PBDT975.93458.22 113 PBT868.98365.52 138 NP663.42224.97 195
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