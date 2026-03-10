Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd Surges 4.13%, BSE Consumer Durables index Gains 1.18%

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd has lost 11.24% over last one month compared to 2.11% fall in BSE Consumer Durables index and 6.91% drop in the SENSEX

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd gained 4.13% today to trade at Rs 10210. The BSE Consumer Durables index is up 1.18% to quote at 56503.51. The index is down 2.11 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Havells India Ltd increased 1.87% and Asian Paints Ltd added 1.86% on the day. The BSE Consumer Durables index went up 6.86 % over last one year compared to the 4.97% surge in benchmark SENSEX.