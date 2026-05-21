DJ Mediaprint & Logistics consolidated net profit rises 128.46% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 90.62% to Rs 52.86 crore

Net profit of DJ Mediaprint & Logistics rose 128.46% to Rs 5.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 90.62% to Rs 52.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 27.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 62.35% to Rs 10.91 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 67.97% to Rs 137.89 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 82.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.