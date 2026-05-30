Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DJS Stock & Shares reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2026 quarter

DJS Stock & Shares reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 9:43 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Reported sales nil

DJS Stock & Shares reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 and during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 83.33% to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 60.00% to Rs 0.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bhandari Hosiery Exports standalone net profit declines 28.68% in the March 2026 quarter

Quest Capital Markets standalone net profit declines 96.90% in the March 2026 quarter

Basant Agro Tech (India) standalone net profit rises 92.17% in the March 2026 quarter

Crescentis Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.35 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Blue Pearl Agriventures reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.21 crore in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:43 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story