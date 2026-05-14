DLF consolidated net profit declines 1.06% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 42.00% to Rs 1814.06 crore

Net profit of DLF declined 1.06% to Rs 1268.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1282.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 42.00% to Rs 1814.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3127.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.08% to Rs 4414.68 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4367.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.51% to Rs 8194.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7993.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.