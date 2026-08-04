DLF consolidated net profit rises 4.09% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 52.87% to Rs 1280.34 crore

Net profit of DLF rose 4.09% to Rs 793.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 762.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 52.87% to Rs 1280.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2716.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1280.342716.7011.7413.40457.90549.77422.76515.30793.90762.67

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