DLF consolidated net profit rises 4.09% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 52.87% to Rs 1280.34 croreNet profit of DLF rose 4.09% to Rs 793.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 762.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 52.87% to Rs 1280.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2716.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1280.342716.70 -53 OPM %11.7413.40 -PBDT457.90549.77 -17 PBT422.76515.30 -18 NP793.90762.67 4
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