DLF Q4 PAT slips 1% YoY to Rs 1,269 crore; revenue drops 42%

DLF reported a marginal 1.06% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,268.56 crore for Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 1,282.20 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations fell sharply by 41.99% YoY to Rs 1,814.06 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

During the quarter, total expenses declined 35.83% YoY to Rs 1,472.63 crore. Cost of land, plots, constructed properties, development rights and related expenses dropped 51.15% to Rs 806.74 crore, while finance costs plunged 80.58% to Rs 21.09 crore. However, employee benefit expenses rose 40.84% YoY to Rs 181.64 crore.

Profit before exceptional items and tax stood at Rs 621.19 crore in Q4 FY26, down 40.98% from Rs 1,052.67 crore in the year-ago quarter. Exceptional items for the quarter came in at Rs 27.88 crore.

For the full year FY26, the company posted a 1.07% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,414.68 crore, while revenue from operations rose 2.5% to Rs 8,194.02 crore compared with FY25. The company also reported record net cash surplus generation of Rs 7,746 crore during FY26, reflecting a 25% year-on-year growth. New sales bookings for the fiscal stood at Rs 20,143 crore, in line with the companys guidance, supported by sustained homebuyer demand and its product-led strategy. Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended a dividend of Rs 8 per equity share of face value Rs 2 each for FY26, translating into a 400% payout, subject to shareholders approval.