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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DMCC Speciality Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 162.89% in the June 2026 quarter

DMCC Speciality Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 162.89% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 5:08 PM IST
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Sales rise 99.16% to Rs 253.01 crore

Net profit of DMCC Speciality Chemicals rose 162.89% to Rs 20.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 99.16% to Rs 253.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 127.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales253.01127.04 99 OPM %13.4913.29 -PBDT30.9415.23 103 PBT27.2111.03 147 NP20.407.76 163

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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 5:08 PM IST

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