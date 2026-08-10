DMCC Speciality Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 162.89% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 99.16% to Rs 253.01 crore

Net profit of DMCC Speciality Chemicals rose 162.89% to Rs 20.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 99.16% to Rs 253.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 127.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.253.01127.0413.4913.2930.9415.2327.2111.0320.407.76

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