Atul Auto Ltd, Parsvnath Developers Ltd, Jinkushal Industries Ltd and Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 April 2026.

Atul Auto Ltd, Parsvnath Developers Ltd, Jinkushal Industries Ltd and Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 April 2026.

DMCC Speciality Chemicals Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 268.6 at 11:52 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 26881 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3538 shares in the past one month.

Atul Auto Ltd spiked 17.78% to Rs 513.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.89 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9545 shares in the past one month. Parsvnath Developers Ltd surged 15.26% to Rs 9.29. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.34 lakh shares in the past one month. Jinkushal Industries Ltd spurt 15.03% to Rs 63. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 31986 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8421 shares in the past one month.