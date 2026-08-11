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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DME Development reports standalone net loss of Rs 777.01 crore in the June 2026 quarter

DME Development reports standalone net loss of Rs 777.01 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 9:12 AM IST
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Sales decline 99.42% to Rs 5.57 crore

Net loss of DME Development reported to Rs 777.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 65.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 99.42% to Rs 5.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 966.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales5.57966.71 -99 OPM %92.4699.95 -PBDT-262.0389.54 PL PBT-777.0189.54 PL NP-777.0165.45 PL

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

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