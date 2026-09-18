Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DMR JV bags Rs 70-cr LoA for 24.60 MW Kamlang HEP

DMR Engineering (DMR), as the Lead Member, in a Joint Venture with Shri Balaji Hydro Construction (SBHCPL), has received a Letter of Award (LoA) for the formation of a new Joint Venture (JV) Company for execution of Package- I, Works related to Construction of Coffer Dam for River Diversion and Barrage for the 24.60 MW Kamlang Small Hydro Electric Project, Lohit District, Arunachal Pradesh.

Under the proposed JV arrangement, DMR shall hold 51% (Fifty-One Percent) equity/profit share as the Lead Partner, while SBHCPL shall hold the remaining 49% (Forty-Nine Percent) equity/profit share in the JV.

The contract has a tenure of 780 days and is awarded for an aggregate contract value of Rs.70 crore, exclusive of GST.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Sep 18 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

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