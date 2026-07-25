Dodla Dairy posts over 35% YoY fall in Q1 PAT as elevated procurement prices impact margins

Dodla Dairy has reported 35.4% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 40.6 crore despite a 19% rise in revenue to Rs 1,197.9 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

During the period under review, milk procurement volume aggregated to 21.1 LLPD (up 13.0% YoY) while milk sales volume added up to 13.6 LLPD (up 14.5% YoY).

The company stated that milk procurement prices continued to rise faster than realization prices, keeping gross margins under pressure.

As a result, EBITDA fell by 21.3% YoY to Rs 64.9 crore and EBITDA margin contracted by 280 basis points to 5.4% in June 2026 quarter.

Profit before tax in Q1 FY27 stood at Rs 54.7 crore, down by 32.4% from Rs 81 crore in Q1 FY26. The board of directors of Dodla Dairy has approved primary investment proposal worth Rs 11.6 crore for acquiring 2% stake in Sids Farm at a pre-money valuation of Rs 500 crore. Sids Farm is a premium, antibiotic- and hormone-free dairy brand with a strong multi region direct to-consumer (D2C) and e-commerce presence. Dodla Dairy said that the investment is within the company's line of business (dairy) and complements the company's established market dairy operations. It provides the company exposure to the fast-growing premium and direct-to-consumer dairy segment and an opportunity to associate with, and support the growth of, a differentiated, high-quality dairy brand.

Dodla Sunil Reddy, managing director of Dodla Dairy, said: "During the quarter, the company banked upon a strong procurement cycle to be able to build inventory for upcoming quarters while also maintaining the market share. As a result, the procurement prices remained at an elevated level despite a healthy milk supply. This strategy is in line with overall industry trends, and we expect prices to start normalising Q2 onwards. With extended summers, our VAP portfolio, including curd, buttermilk, lassi, and ice cream, delivered record sales, reaching about a third of our total sales. At the operating level, we saw improvement in our Africa, OSAM and Orgafeed businesses. However, standalone business performance was impacted primarily due to pricing pressure.