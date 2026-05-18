Dodla Dairy has reported a 2.6% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 69.73 crore on an 18.1% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,074.47 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q4 FY25.

The companys milk procurement volume for the period under review was 18.5 lakh liters per day (LLPD), up 13.4% YoY. Average milk sales volume stood at the highest ever, 14 LLPD, an increase of 19.5% on a YoY basis.

EBITDA declined by 35.6% to Rs 538 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 835 crore posted in Q4 FY25.

The company reported a profit before exceptional items and tax of Rs 50.95 crore in Q4 FY26 versus Rs 90.29 crore in Q4 FY25. During the quarter, it recorded an exceptional item of Rs 3.21 crore.

Dodla Sunil Reddy, managing director of Dodla Dairy, said: I am pleased to share that Dodla Dairy delivered a resilient performance in FY26 despite a challenging operating environment. Milk supply remained constrained for most of the year, while erratic rainfall affected demand for certain value-added products in select markets. For FY26, we recorded revenue growth of 11% year-on-year, with EBITDA margin at 7.5% and PAT margin at 6.5%. Largely, the growth was volume-driven, and the margins were under pressure as a result of an increase in procurement costs not being fully passed on to the consumers. Typically, our pricing strategy moves in tandem with industry trends. The milk supply situation is now showing signs of improvement, creating the possibility of a gradual normalization in procurement prices. We see an opportunity for passing on a part of the elevated input costs to the consumers in the near term.

We are firmly focused on long-term growth, as reflected in our expansion plans across businesses. Within India, our growth will be supported by the upcoming integrated dairy plant in Maharashtra and our efforts to replicate our successful growth playbook in Eastern India. In Africa, we plan to leverage our brand recall through a greenfield plant in Uganda. Meanwhile, the company has announced that the board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 5 per equity share (i.e., 50%) of face value Rs 10 each for the financial year ended 31 March 2026, subject to approval of members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). The company has fixed 07 July 2026 as the record date for determining the entitlement of shareholders to receive the dividend.