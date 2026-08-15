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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dolat Algotech consolidated net profit rises 38.68% in the June 2026 quarter

Dolat Algotech consolidated net profit rises 38.68% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 10:31 AM IST
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Sales rise 26.94% to Rs 140.40 crore

Net profit of Dolat Algotech rose 38.68% to Rs 53.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 38.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 26.94% to Rs 140.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 110.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales140.40110.60 27 OPM %60.0158.76 -PBDT73.9255.34 34 PBT73.2554.85 34 NP53.8238.81 39

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

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