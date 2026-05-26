Dolfin Rubbers standalone net profit rises 5.84% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 23.32% to Rs 48.60 crore

Net profit of Dolfin Rubbers rose 5.84% to Rs 1.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.32% to Rs 48.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 39.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.20% to Rs 5.54 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.22% to Rs 169.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 143.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.