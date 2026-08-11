Dolfin Rubbers standalone net profit rises 52.71% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 30.67% to Rs 52.57 croreNet profit of Dolfin Rubbers rose 52.71% to Rs 1.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 30.67% to Rs 52.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 40.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales52.5740.23 31 OPM %6.356.64 -PBDT3.122.43 28 PBT2.611.99 31 NP1.971.29 53
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content