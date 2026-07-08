Dollar index adds strength as renewed tensions between US and Iran drive inflation concerns

Dollar index is adding strength on Wednesday morning in Asia following renewed tensions between US and Iran. Reported US air strikes on Iran following recent attacks on ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz drove oil prices higher, fueling inflation concerns and reinforcing expectations of interest rate hikes has kept dollar index upbeat. Meanwhile, investors also wait for the minutes of the Federal Reserves June meeting for additional insight into the policy outlook. The dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies is quoting at 100.88, up marginally on the day. The yield on the US 10-year Treasury note remained near a one-month high of around 4.55% on Wednesday after climbing sharply in the previous session.

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