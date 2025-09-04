Dollar index consolidates just above 98 mark ahead of labor market data deluge

The US dollar index consolidated just above 98 mark after hitting around one-week high yesterday. Market remained cautious ahead of upcoming US labor market releases, including jobless claims, ADP data, and nonfarm payrolls. A sharp drop in treasury yield yesterday and firm equities also capped advances in the US currency. Dollar index fell around 2% in last month and but is managing to hold on given sustained worries over global geopolitical and external trade scenario. Dollar index currently quotes at 98.21, up 0.12% on the day.

