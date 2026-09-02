Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchStocks to buyVi Shah Rukh KhanNifty Auto SensexCoal India ShareIndia Q1 GDP GrowthNepal FloodsIMD Weather Forecast
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dollar index gains in line with rising yields as fresh US-Iran military strikes lift oil prices

Dollar index gains in line with rising yields as fresh US-Iran military strikes lift oil prices

Image
Last Updated : Sep 02 2026 | 11:50 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

The dollar index is seen inching closer to the crucial 100 mark and holding around a 3-week high on Wednesday, as fresh geopolitical tensions between US and Iran are driving oil prices higher and are triggering a new wave of inflationary concerns that could possibly draw down to Federal rate hikes going forward. Global bond yields rose to multi-decade highs as concerns over higher inflation fueled expectations of a Federal Reserve interest-rate increase later this month, curbing appetite for riskier assets. Meanwhile, economic data from the US shows July JOLTS job openings fell below market expectations at 7.27 million, while the ISM Manufacturing PMI eased slightly from 55.6 to 54.6 in August. August jobs report on Friday will now be closely monitored for further clarity. The dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies is currently quoting at 99.70, up 0.06% on the day following a 0.25% surge yesterday. Among basket currencies, EUR/USD and GBP/USD are both trading lower by 0.08% at $1.1586 and $1.3502 respectively.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RRP Defense set to bring ESC BAZ's advanced observation technology in India

NSE SME Sumax Engineering makes a polished debut but struggles to accelerate

Volumes soar at Havells India Ltd counter

US markets drop amid soaring oil prices

Capri Global Capital concludes its maiden USD 30M bond issuance

First Published: Sep 02 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

Next Story