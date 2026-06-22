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Dollar index holds firmly above 100 mark; US PCE data in focus

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Last Updated : Jun 22 2026 | 12:51 PM IST
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Dollar index is holding firmly above 100 mark for the third consecutive session on Monday assessing geo-political situation in Middle East. As per media reports, US President Donald Trump over the weekend threatened strikes on Iran if Hezbollah keeps attacking Israel, raising concerns about progress for peace talks between Washington and Tehran. Markets now look ahead to the weeks release of the US PCE price index, the Federal Reserves preferred measure of inflation after Fed left rates unchanged last week. At the time of writing, DXY which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies was quoting slightly higher at 100.73, its highest level in more than a year. Among basket currencies, EURUSD and GBPUSD were both trading marginally lower at $1.1493 and $1.3202 respectively.

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First Published: Jun 22 2026 | 12:51 PM IST

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