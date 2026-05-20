The dollar index is regaining momentum above 99 mark on Wednesday morning in Asia amid increased risk aversion stemming from the Middle East conflict. US President Donald Trump reportedly threatened to resume attacks on Iran in two or three days as part of a push for a deal to end the war. Moreover, war-driven energy price pressures have added to inflation risks, reinforcing expectations that the Federal Reserve may need to maintain higher interest rates for longer. The 10-Year Treasury Yield remained stronger near its 16-month high and Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar (USD) against six major currencies, is extending its gains for the second successive day and hovering around the six-week high of 99.43.

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