Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dollar index renews momentum; US PPI data awaited

The dollar index is edging closer to 100 on Thursday, lingering near its highest levels in two months amid fresh US attacks over Iran and as US consumer inflation accelerated in May to its fastest pace in more than three years due to soaring energy costs. May US inflation accelerated at its fastest pace in over three years due to surging energy costs, though the data matched expectations. Market focus now turns to the upcoming release of May's Producer Price Index (PPI) and Initial Jobless Claims. The yield on the US 10-year Treasury note steadied around 4.55% on Thursday awaiting fresh US economic data for further clues on the Federal Reserves policy outlook.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Time Technoplast to acquire 76% stake in Systoverse for Rs 1.52 cr; to form subsidiary

Zee Ent gains after board clears plan to raise at least Rs 2,300 crore

3i Infotech secures IT services contract from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation

Vascon Engineers receives LoI for EPC works of Rs 347 cr

Pine Labs concludes acquisition of 100% stake in Shopflo Technologies

First Published: Jun 11 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story