Dollar index retreats amid reduced safe haven demand as Trump signals peace agreement with Iran

Dollar index is trading mildly lower on Friday, weighed down by reduced safe-haven demand as President Donald Trump said a peace agreement with Iran could be signed as soon as this weekend. According to Trump, the agreement would safely reopen shipping lanes through the critical Strait of Hormuz and include firm commitments from Iran to forgo the development of nuclear weapons, media reports stated. Sharp drop in oil prices amid improving optimism of a peace deal could ease concerns about stubborn inflation and the need for interest rate hikes in near futures is adding pressure on the greenback. The yield on the US 10-year Treasury note hovered around 4.47% on Friday. At the time of writing, DXY that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies is quoting at 99.55 after having hit 100 at the start of the week. For the week, DXY is down around half a percent.

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