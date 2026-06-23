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The dollar index scales above 101 mark for the first time in more than a year on Tuesday amid growing indications of a Federal rate hike in the near future. The Federal Reserve's hawkish tone at its latest meeting is seen bolstering gains the U.S. dollar. However, the yield on the US 10-year Treasury note fell to 4.48% on Tuesday as markets reacted to signs that a USIran deal could move closer to a lasting agreement. The upcoming PCE inflation report, the Feds preferred gauge, will be closely watched this week for further clarity. The dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies is quoting at 101.09. Among basket currencies, British pound weakened against a firmer US dollar but remained comfortably above $1.32 as investors balanced easing political uncertainty with weaker UK economic data. However, euro slumped to a one-year low. The Swiss franc weakened to near 0.81 per US dollar, falling near its weakest level since November 2025 amid a stronger U.S. dollar and lower oil prices.

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First Published: Jun 23 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

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