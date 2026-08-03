Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveBank Holiday in August 2026Stocks to Watch TodayGail Share PriceRBI MPC Meeting Aug 2026Q1 Results TodayCWG 2026 Medal TallySensex Today
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dollar index shifts under the 100 mark threshold

The dollar index slipped lower on Monday and shifted below the 100 mark pressured by easing Federal Reserve rate momentum and suspected Japanese intervention in currency markets. Easing crude oil prices amid renewed trade talks also kept the greenback subdued. The Japanese yen surged up to 1.4% to reach a three-month high of 155.20 per dollar following reports that Japan and the U.S. conducted coordinated operations, with reports indicating massive dollar-selling to support the yen. Besides, President Donald Trump said peace talks with Iran will resume today, sending oil prices lower and easing concerns over inflation and the interest rate outlook. Investors now turn their focus to Fridays closely watched monthly jobs report. The dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies is last seen trading at 99.55, down 0.23% and at its lowest level in around 7-weeks.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India's manufacturing sector records lowest reading since August 2021

Sensex spurts 678 pts; IT shares advance

Prataap Snacks gains after Q1 profit more than triples to Rs 2 cr

Aarti Surfactants Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

TVS Motor reports 38% YoY sales growth in July 2026

First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

Next Story