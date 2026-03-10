Dollar index skids below 99 mark as Trump plans to end war very soon

The dollar index extended slide on Tuesday from a three and half month high after US President Donald Trump said he plans to waive oil-related sanctions and predicted the war with Iran would be resolved very soon, as he faces mounting economic and political pressures following days of sharp volatility in Oil markets. The dollar index is quoting at 98.62, down over half a percent on the day. Pound and euro have both gained to the tune of fall in the DXY. Meanwhile, investors are awaiting key US inflation reports, including the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, due later this week for fresh clues on the Feds monetary policy outlook.

