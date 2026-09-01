Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to buyLava Virat V1 5G reviewZomato LayoffsNepal FloodsIndia Q1 GDP GrowthSymbiotec Pharmalab ShareMilky Mist ShareSkyways Air Services' shares
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dollar index steady near 99.50 mark as conflicts escalate between US and Iran driving oil prices higher

Dollar index steady near 99.50 mark as conflicts escalate between US and Iran driving oil prices higher

Image
Last Updated : Sep 01 2026 | 12:04 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

The dollar index is steadying around 99.5 on Tuesday after declining in the previous session, as investors continued to assess prospects for Federal Reserve interest rate hikes following hawkish comments from Chair Kevin Warsh and rising oil prices. Rising oil prices on renewed signs of conflict between the two nations is fueling inflation concerns and reaffirming Federal stance of a possible rate hike. Chair Warsh said last week that the Fed would have work to do without clearer evidence that inflation is moving back toward its 2% target. US ISM Manufacturing PMI and JOLTS Job Openings due later today will be closely watched. Among basket currencies, EUR/USD and GBP/USD are both holding almost flat around $1.1613 and $1.3544 respectively.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nifty above 24,100 level; metal shares in demand

Weighted average lending rate on outstanding rupee loans of SCBs stood at 8.97% in July 2026

NSE SME Madhur Knit Crafts starts on a frayed note

Non-food bank credit surges 19.1%, service sector credit spikes around 23%

NSE SME ABH Healthcare's market debut shows signs of weak pulse

First Published: Sep 01 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

Next Story