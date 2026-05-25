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Dollar Industries consolidated net profit rises 11.38% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 9:08 AM IST
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Sales rise 13.19% to Rs 621.55 crore

Net profit of Dollar Industries rose 11.38% to Rs 32.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 29.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.19% to Rs 621.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 549.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.00% to Rs 107.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 91.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.97% to Rs 1880.96 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1710.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales621.55549.13 13 1880.961710.46 10 OPM %9.2810.29 -10.6210.68 - PBDT53.4351.70 3 181.85161.39 13 PBT42.5941.01 4 142.19123.83 15 NP32.5829.25 11 107.4391.04 18

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First Published: May 25 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

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