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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dollar Industries consolidated net profit rises 22.05% in the June 2026 quarter

Dollar Industries consolidated net profit rises 22.05% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 5:52 PM IST
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Sales rise 1.42% to Rs 404.81 crore

Net profit of Dollar Industries rose 22.05% to Rs 26.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 21.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 1.42% to Rs 404.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 399.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales404.81399.13 1 OPM %11.8010.75 -PBDT44.2137.83 17 PBT34.8728.36 23 NP26.0221.32 22

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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 5:52 PM IST

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