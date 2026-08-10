Dollar Industries consolidated net profit rises 22.05% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1.42% to Rs 404.81 crore

Net profit of Dollar Industries rose 22.05% to Rs 26.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 21.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 1.42% to Rs 404.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 399.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.404.81399.1311.8010.7544.2137.8334.8728.3626.0221.32

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