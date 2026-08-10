Dollar Industries consolidated net profit rises 22.05% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1.42% to Rs 404.81 croreNet profit of Dollar Industries rose 22.05% to Rs 26.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 21.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 1.42% to Rs 404.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 399.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales404.81399.13 1 OPM %11.8010.75 -PBDT44.2137.83 17 PBT34.8728.36 23 NP26.0221.32 22
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