Dollex Agrotech standalone net profit declines 26.86% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.33% to Rs 39.95 crore

Net profit of Dollex Agrotech declined 26.86% to Rs 1.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.33% to Rs 39.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 36.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.39.9536.218.569.752.562.711.782.001.281.75

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