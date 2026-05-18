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Dolphin Medical Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 18 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
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Sales rise 35.71% to Rs 0.19 crore

Net profit of Dolphin Medical Services reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 35.71% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 3.85% to Rs 0.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.190.14 36 0.750.78 -4 OPM %10.53-35.71 -16.000 - PBDT0.03-0.04 LP 0.150.03 400 PBT0.01-0.07 LP 0.06-0.03 LP NP0.01-0.07 LP 0.04-0.03 LP

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First Published: May 18 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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