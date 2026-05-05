Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) consolidated net profit rises 171.10% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 121.92% to Rs 45.36 crore

Net profit of Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) rose 171.10% to Rs 28.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 121.92% to Rs 45.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 47.46% to Rs 68.54 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 46.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 57.28% to Rs 116.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 74.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.