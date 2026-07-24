Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) consolidated net profit rises 30.71% in the June 2026 quarter

Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) consolidated net profit rises 30.71% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 2:31 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 160.64% to Rs 42.85 crore

Net profit of Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) rose 30.71% to Rs 14.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 160.64% to Rs 42.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 16.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales42.8516.44 161 OPM %59.0795.01 -PBDT21.3813.15 63 PBT16.4910.81 53 NP14.8111.33 31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LMW consolidated net profit rises 384.05% in the June 2026 quarter

Swiggy slides on plan to cap foreign ownership at 49.5%

Infosys Ltd down for fifth straight session

Uno Minda Ltd down for fifth straight session

HDFC Bank Ltd eases for fifth straight session

First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story