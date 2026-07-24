Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) consolidated net profit rises 30.71% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 160.64% to Rs 42.85 croreNet profit of Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) rose 30.71% to Rs 14.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 160.64% to Rs 42.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 16.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales42.8516.44 161 OPM %59.0795.01 -PBDT21.3813.15 63 PBT16.4910.81 53 NP14.8111.33 31
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