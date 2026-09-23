Domestic air passenger traffic slides 6.34% YoY in August; IndiGo retains market lead

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of IndiGo, rose 0.46% to Rs 5,042.85, while SpiceJet surged 6.74% to Rs 9.82 on Wednesday.

India's domestic airlines carried 1.21 crore passengers in August, down 6.34% from a year earlier, according to data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

IndiGo retained the highest market share at 65%, carrying 78.87 lakh passengers.

SpiceJet's market share stood at 1.2%, with the airline carrying 1.40 lakh passengers during the month.

The Air India Group held a 26.7% market share with 32.32 lakh passengers, while Akasa Air had a 5.5% share after carrying 6.68 lakh passengers.