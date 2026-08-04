DOMS Industries consolidated net profit declines 22.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.25% to Rs 670.51 croreNet profit of DOMS Industries declined 22.33% to Rs 44.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 57.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.25% to Rs 670.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 562.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales670.51562.28 19 OPM %12.3117.56 -PBDT84.5399.75 -15 PBT61.1479.34 -23 NP44.4957.28 -22
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