DOMS Industries consolidated net profit declines 22.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.25% to Rs 670.51 crore

Net profit of DOMS Industries declined 22.33% to Rs 44.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 57.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.25% to Rs 670.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 562.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.670.51562.2812.3117.5684.5399.7561.1479.3444.4957.28

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