DOMS Industries consolidated net profit rises 17.13% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.72% to Rs 603.98 crore

Net profit of DOMS Industries rose 17.13% to Rs 56.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 48.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.72% to Rs 603.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 508.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.76% to Rs 230.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 202.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.63% to Rs 2326.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1912.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.