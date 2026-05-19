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DOMS Industries consolidated net profit rises 17.13% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 19 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
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Sales rise 18.72% to Rs 603.98 crore

Net profit of DOMS Industries rose 17.13% to Rs 56.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 48.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.72% to Rs 603.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 508.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.76% to Rs 230.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 202.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.63% to Rs 2326.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1912.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales603.98508.73 19 2326.371912.63 22 OPM %16.7117.35 -17.3118.22 - PBDT102.1089.39 14 410.37356.00 15 PBT78.9068.64 15 322.26286.82 12 NP56.7448.44 17 230.18202.34 14

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First Published: May 19 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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