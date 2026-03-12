Adani Total Gas Ltd, KPI Green Energy Ltd, NTPC Green Energy Ltd and JSW Energy Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 March 2026.

DOMS Industries Ltd soared 12.26% to Rs 2351 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.94 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3095 shares in the past one month.

Adani Total Gas Ltd spiked 8.57% to Rs 618. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 54.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.64 lakh shares in the past one month. KPI Green Energy Ltd surged 8.57% to Rs 394.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 76644 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48402 shares in the past one month. NTPC Green Energy Ltd spurt 7.42% to Rs 93.13. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.68 lakh shares in the past one month.