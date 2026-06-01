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Donear Industries consolidated net profit rises 219.25% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 4:52 PM IST
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Sales decline 7.25% to Rs 238.97 crore

Net profit of Donear Industries rose 219.25% to Rs 5.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 7.25% to Rs 238.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 257.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 36.27% to Rs 43.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 31.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.13% to Rs 912.47 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 913.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales238.97257.66 -7 912.47913.70 0 OPM %3.415.17 -9.619.05 - PBDT11.088.16 36 73.2657.74 27 PBT7.274.44 64 59.2944.63 33 NP5.141.61 219 43.4331.87 36

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 4:52 PM IST

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