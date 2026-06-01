Donear Industries consolidated net profit rises 219.25% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 7.25% to Rs 238.97 crore

Net profit of Donear Industries rose 219.25% to Rs 5.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 7.25% to Rs 238.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 257.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 36.27% to Rs 43.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 31.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.13% to Rs 912.47 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 913.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.