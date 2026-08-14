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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Donear Industries consolidated net profit rises 27.81% in the June 2026 quarter

Donear Industries consolidated net profit rises 27.81% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 3:08 PM IST
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Sales rise 8.04% to Rs 212.11 crore

Net profit of Donear Industries rose 27.81% to Rs 11.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 8.04% to Rs 212.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 196.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales212.11196.32 8 OPM %10.9510.79 -PBDT19.1415.31 25 PBT15.6912.12 29 NP11.268.81 28

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 3:08 PM IST

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