Donear Industries consolidated net profit rises 27.81% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 8.04% to Rs 212.11 croreNet profit of Donear Industries rose 27.81% to Rs 11.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 8.04% to Rs 212.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 196.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales212.11196.32 8 OPM %10.9510.79 -PBDT19.1415.31 25 PBT15.6912.12 29 NP11.268.81 28
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