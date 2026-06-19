DoSJE Records Record Scholarship Payouts via Direct Benefit Transfer

The Department of Social Justice & Empowerment (DoSJE) has recorded substantial growth in the coverage and delivery of scholarship benefits to eligible Scheduled Caste (SC) students under its Pre-Matric and Post-Matric Scholarship Schemes during the current financial year.

The introduction of the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mechanism under the Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme for SC Students in 202122 and the Pre-Matric Scholarship Scheme for SCs & Others in 202223 resulted in a steady increase in Central assistance and beneficiary coverage. The DBT framework has strengthened transparency, accountability and efficiency in scholarship disbursement by ensuring direct transfer of funds into beneficiaries Aadhaar-seeded bank accounts.